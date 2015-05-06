LG unveiled the Watch Urbane before MWC, showing it off on the Barcelona tradeshow floor, making us all drool over it, but it wasn’t until recently that the smartwatch became available officially through the Google Store, and other retailer and e-tailer channels. Despite being identical on the inside to its predecessor, the LG G Watch R, the Watch Urbane, LG’s third wearable device, is nothing like the one before it.

As far as the specs are concerned, they’re shared among the two models (G Watch R and Watch Urbane), including the 1.3-inch plastic OLED screen with 320×320 resolution, Snapdragon 400 clocked at 1.2GHz, 512MB of RAM, 4GB of storage, and 410mAh battery.

On the outside though, LG built a completely new, and, if you ask us, much more attractive timepiece. Made out of brushed stainless steel, the smartwatch has a screless construction while maintaining the IP67 ratings for dust and water resistance. In our LG Watch Urbane unboxing video below we’re looking at its retail packaging, as we start using the device in preparation for our upcoming full review.