Earlier this week, a rumor broke that Microsoft had a big announcement coming for Build 2015, one that threatened to shake up the app landscape on Microsoft’s platform. Supposedly Android compatibility was in the works, opening up Windows devices to a huge new selection of software. Today as Microsoft details the many ways devs can bring their apps to the Windows Store under Windows 10, the company has not only confirmed something that’s very much along those lines, but that extends to iOS, too.

Microsoft highlights four main ways devs can bring existing apps to Windows 10. They can repackage web services as apps for one, or use virtualized Win32 or .NET apps for another. But the big news is about software primarily developed for competing mobile platforms.

Microsoft is giving Windows an Android subsystem to allow devs to reuse Java / C++ code from Android apps right in Windows 10. That support will extend right on through to phones.

Devs will also be able to bring Objective-C projects to Windows 10, opening the door for streamlined iOS ports. It’s not quite drag-and-drop, and a little debugging will be needed, but this promises to make it hugely more attractive for Android and iOS devs to also reach out to Windows users with their creations.

Source: Microsoft

Via: The Verge