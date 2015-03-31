Microsoft just dropped a bit of a surprise, announcing the new Surface 3 tablet a few weeks in advance of our late-April expectations. The first full-Windows Surface that hasn’t been a member of the family’s Pro line, the Surface 3 attempts to offer a slightly more compact alternative to the Pro 3, while not skimping a heck of a lot on features.

Starting at just about $500, it’s also a lot more affordable than the $800 Pro 3, but just what do you get for that money? Let’s take a look at the Surface 3’s hardware:

Microsoft Surface 3 specs