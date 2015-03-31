Tablets
3321

Microsoft Surface 3 specs

Contents
Advertisement

Microsoft just dropped a bit of a surprise, announcing the new Surface 3 tablet a few weeks in advance of our late-April expectations. The first full-Windows Surface that hasn’t been a member of the family’s Pro line, the Surface 3 attempts to offer a slightly more compact alternative to the Pro 3, while not skimping a heck of a lot on features.

Starting at just about $500, it’s also a lot more affordable than the $800 Pro 3, but just what do you get for that money? Let’s take a look at the Surface 3’s hardware:

surface-3-wide

Microsoft Surface 3 specs

ComponentDescription
Screen size10.8 inches
Screen typeClearType Full HD Plus Display
Resolution1920 x 1280
Pixel density210 ppi
SoCIntel Atom x7-Z8700
TypeQuad-core
Speed1.6GHz (with Intel Burst up to 2.4GHz)
GPUIntel Gen 8
RAM2GB / 4GB
Storage64GB / 128GB
ExpansionmicroSD
Camera8MP autofocus
FlashNone
Front-facer3.5MP
Battery10 hour
OSWindows 8.1 (with Windows 10 upgrade coming)
BandsLTE version not due until June
SIM typen/a
BluetoothBluetooth 4.0
WiFi802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
NFCNone
InfraredNone
Sensors Ambient light sensor / proximity sensor / accelerometer / gyroscope / magnetometer
BuildMagnesium alloy with ceramic finish
Size267 x 187 x 8.7mm / 622g
Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
69%
Like It
8%
Want It
8%
Had It
0%
Hated It
15%
Posted In
Tablets, Windows
Tags
Microsoft, News, Surface 3, Windows 8.1
, , ,
About The Author
Stephen Schenck
Stephen has been writing about electronics since 2008, which only serves to frustrate him that he waited so long to combine his love of gadgets and his degree in writing. In his spare time, he collects console and arcade game hardware, is a motorcycle enthusiast, and enjoys trapping blue crabs. Stephen's first mobile device was a 624 MHz Dell Axim X30, which he's convinced is still a viable platform. Stephen longs for a market where phones are sold independently of service, and bandwidth is cheap and plentiful; he's not holding his breath. In the meantime, he devours smartphone news and tries to sort out the juicy bitsRead more about Stephen Schenck!