Microsoft Surface 3 specs
Microsoft just dropped a bit of a surprise, announcing the new Surface 3 tablet a few weeks in advance of our late-April expectations. The first full-Windows Surface that hasn’t been a member of the family’s Pro line, the Surface 3 attempts to offer a slightly more compact alternative to the Pro 3, while not skimping a heck of a lot on features.
Starting at just about $500, it’s also a lot more affordable than the $800 Pro 3, but just what do you get for that money? Let’s take a look at the Surface 3’s hardware:
|Component
|Description
|Screen size
|10.8 inches
|Screen type
|ClearType Full HD Plus Display
|Resolution
|1920 x 1280
|Pixel density
|210 ppi
|SoC
|Intel Atom x7-Z8700
|Type
|Quad-core
|Speed
|1.6GHz (with Intel Burst up to 2.4GHz)
|GPU
|Intel Gen 8
|RAM
|2GB / 4GB
|Storage
|64GB / 128GB
|Expansion
|microSD
|Camera
|8MP autofocus
|Flash
|None
|Front-facer
|3.5MP
|Battery
|10 hour
|OS
|Windows 8.1 (with Windows 10 upgrade coming)
|Bands
|LTE version not due until June
|SIM type
|n/a
|Bluetooth
|Bluetooth 4.0
|WiFi
|802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
|NFC
|None
|Infrared
|None
|Sensors
|Ambient light sensor / proximity sensor / accelerometer / gyroscope / magnetometer
|Build
|Magnesium alloy with ceramic finish
|Size
|267 x 187 x 8.7mm / 622g
