BLU Studio Energy: the phone that won’t easily discharge

I don’t know about you, but I am torn between the good looks of today’s phones, the slender and slim profile, and the average (I’m being kind) battery performance. Sure, I am a pretty heavy smartphone user, with tons of emails, texts, and phone calls, along with occasional navigation and media consumption, but I’d really like to not charge my phone every day. It’s obvious, though: as phones become thinner and thinner, batteries need to follow suit, and reduced capacity is the natural result. What I don’t understand is why on Earth everyone is striving to make slimmer and slimmer phones, to the point of being uncomfortable to hold? I am one of those people who would gladly give up thinness for longer battery life.

So I was excited to say yes when BLU challenged me to evaluate their Studio Energy model. For those who missed it, you can find our CES hands-on here. For the spec-heads among you, it’s a five-incher with HD resolution, powered by a quad-core MediaTek processor running at 1.3GHz, 1GB of RAM, 8GB of storage, dual-SIM capabilities, 8MP and 2MP cameras … and a 5,000mAh “super battery” (BLU’s description), rated for 96 hours of standard usage and 45 days of standby. It even comes with a reverse charging cable: should one of your friends’ phones run low on its battery, you can help out by sharing some of your own milliamps.

I started my own BLU Studio Energy experience like most others. I unboxed the phone, popped in both of my SIM cards, configured it per my usage template with all my usual accounts and apps, fully charged it, and started my “four day battery life” journey.

While this is no review, there are definitely a couple of things we need to mention about the device.

Things I particularly like about the BLU Studio Energy are its form factor, the great in-hand feel, and its loud speakerphone (rear mounted though it is). And I was very pleasantly surprised by the screen as well; the IPS display looks really good, considering the low-to-midrange internals.

What I don’t like is the performance of the device: the small RAM loadout and the slow processing unit are easy to bog down. Android 4.4.2 KitKat could run faster on these specs, but BLU’s custom skin is probably too heavy for the hardware to handle. Don’t get me wrong: it’s not terrible or unusable, it’s just a tad slow. It would have been interesting to see how the phone would have performed on vanilla Android, but we evaluate our review units based on the out-of-box experience. Oh, and the camera could have been better as well.

But you know what? All of these cons listed above matter a lot less when you consider the price tag: you can currently grab it for $149, unlocked, SIM-free, with free shipping to boot. The price is $30 lower than what BLU originally asked for, so it really is a bargain if you can live with the middling performance and lack of LTE (though AT&T and T-Mobile users will be able to navigate at HSPA+ speeds in the US).

Back to my test period. In short: I used it and used it and used it, and the battery meter just wouldn’t move. Emails (lots), texts (even more), constant data connection, WiFi, phone calls on both SIMs, streaming music … everything you can think of except gaming. On my first run I managed to deplete it in a little under four days, which is lovely. On my second run, as you can see in the screenshot attached, I managed to get even more –way more– than the advertised four days, which is more than anyone could ask for. Screen-on time went as high as six-plus hours on the first attempt, with over seven hours on the second attempt.

At the end of the day, battery life is always a compromise regardless of the circumstance. Let me explain: if you want good performance on a slender phone, with high-end specs, your battery life will be short (one day or less); if you want good battery life, your performance will drop, and you will need to be patient in some cases. I think BLU is on the right track with the Studio Energy. I understand perfectly what BLU wants to achieve with this model, and what their target audience is (even if I’m not in that range). However, a good compromise –which I think would be accepted and preferred by many– could involve perhaps two thirds of the battery capacity of the Studio Energy, but with probably double the RAM and a faster processor. That would still make it a road warrior’s phone, but would increase performance to more acceptable levels.

If you’re the casual social media, phone, text, and light email user, this is still a phone to consider, especially if your lifestyle implies being away from a power source for extended periods of time. If you’re the power user I am, you’ll need to look elsewhere, either in BLU’s extensive product portolio (the Studio family), or another manufacturer’s.