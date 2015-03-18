Microsoft continues to shed more light on what to expect for Windows 10 on computers, tablets and smartphones during its WinHEC conference in China. We’ve heard that the computer variant of Windows 10 will bring more intuitive gestures on touchpads and touch screens for users, which is great news, but don’t think that Windows 10 smartphones won’t be getting some extra fun.

Microsoft has just made it official that Windows 10 smartphones will support USB Type-C in addition to a ton of USB protocols that will allow users to enjoy services like USB Mass Storage. Services like USB Serial Devices, USB Bluetooth, and Generic USB Host Driver will be supported, even though users won’t be given much liberties with these according to a presentation. We do know that OEMs will be given the option to build their devices with USB Type-C connectors, so we could be getting close to a new era of smarter USB peripherals as part of everything that this new protocol supports.

Sadly, as with most things Microsoft, we have no clue when to expect some of these updates to reach new hardware. We’ll keep a look out as more information emerges.

Source: Channel 9

Via: Windows 10