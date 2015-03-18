Macbook Pro Giveaway – ends tonight!

Pocketnow is stepping up the excitement this week by giving away a free 13-inch Macbook Pro (Retina) with a 2.6GHz dual-core i5, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of Flash storage. It’s valued at $1300, but the giveaway at Pocketnow Deals ends tonight!

Just visit the offer page and create an account for a chance to win. You can share on Twitter for additional entries, and when your friends and followers enter via your custom referral link, you receive even more entries! Better yet, the giveaway is open to users worldwide.

Ready to win a free $1300 Macbook Pro? Let’s do it – Enter here before the deal ends at 11:59pm tonight!

Next-Gen Android Giveaway – ends Friday!

We’re also giving away one of three next-gen Android devices, and the winner get’s to take their pick! Choose one of these three: Samsung Galaxy S6, LG G Flex 2, or the HTC One M9. Enter now, because this giveaway ends Friday!

The same rules apply for this giveaway – go to the giveaway page, create an account (or log in if you’ve already got one), click Enter, and share to get more entries.

The winners will be chosen the day after the giveaway ends, and announced once we hear back from them to confirm them as the lucky winner.

Good luck to you all!