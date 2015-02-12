It may not be the sexiest-sounding piece of software out there, but the “Windows 10 Technical Preview for phones” just landed on our Lumia 830 review device, and boy howdy, are we ready to take a look at it. From Action Center improvements to Start Screen UI upgrades to totally rewritten core apps, the new Windows 10 phone platform packs nearly as much excitement as 8.1 did, and we’re here to give you a guided video tour.

Keep in mind as you watch the below video that this is not Windows 10 as it will release to consumers. The Technical Preview release is very early software, and as such you can expect it to be full of bugs, dead-ends, and general wonkiness. It’s only a hint –a suggestion– of what Windows 10 phone edition will bring in its final incarnation. Also: this quick look is by no means a full review. Rest assured: the minute the first genuine Windows 10 phone running final software crosses our review desk, we’ll be all over it with our usual thorough review treatment.

Until then, enjoy this quick preview of Windows 10 phone edition – and stay tuned for a much more thorough examination in the days and weeks ahead!

Windows 10 Phone Edition Technical Preview