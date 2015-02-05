Windows 10 Technical Preview for phones is what has been allegedly used to grab these Windows 10 phone screenshots. The official date on which this piece of software will be available to the public is still unknown. What we’re looking at in the pictures above an below, however, is allegedly the Preview installation acknowledgement, the Action Center, as well as the System Settings.

While the pictures themselves aren’t very telling, aside from having a look at what might be in store, we can, however, see that the Action Center will now have not one, but three rows of icons (both toggles and shortcuts), which will probably be collapsable using the small arrow on the lower right (and our guess is that they’ll be expandable the same way, from the one-row standard).

We can also see some new iconography for Settings (instead of plain text in current versions of Windows Phone), and that’s pretty much all there is to it at the moment. Couple that with recent sightings of large, portrait Live Tiles, and we can start putting together the pieces of the puzzle.

Source: Twitter (@s1z33)

