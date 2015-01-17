If you’re like me, the first thing you think of when you see an E-Paper display is an e-reader like the Kindle Paperwhite. While Yota Devices definitely had that use case in mind when it designed the original dual-screen YotaPhone, its sequel is no one-trick pony. With benefits ranging from extended battery life to always-on widgets to virtually unlimited customization, the YotaPhone 2’s second screen brings something we’ve been craving –innovation– and actually makes something useful out of it. As the saying goes: “new minds, fresh ideas.”

But there’s another saying too: “the more they overtake the plumbing, the easier it is to stop up the drain.” There are some very real compromises involved in cramming dual displays into a very thin handheld, so how well has Yota Devices walked the line between innovation and practicality? And is the two-faced smartphone the phone for you? Find out in our YotaPhone 2 review!

The most striking thing about the YotaPhone 2 is just how normal it seems at first. Despite its unique dual-screen arrangement, it's actually a very comfortable, conventional-looking smartphone: just under 9mm thick, massing 145g, and made of dark gray glass-reinforced plastic with a smooth matte finish. There's hardly a sharp angle to be found on the hardware, the top and bottom edges defined by pronounced curves that recall the Nexus 4 or Nexus S – but it's at once narrower and sleeker than either, making it very easy to use one-handed. Branding is confined to a small lower-back tattoo. Casing penetrations are limited and logically grouped, with the speakers sharing a bay with the USB port and the volume rocker doubling as a SIM tray. Probably the best word for the YotaPhone 2 hardware is “understated.” Despite being the less interesting of the two, the primary display is definitely the better-specced. It’s a 5-inch 1080p panel, with a 442 pixels for every inch and the pronounced contrasts and deep blacks we’re used to seeing from AMOLED technology – though it’s perhaps not as flamboyant as some of Samsung’s prettier efforts. Since the YotaPhone 2’s design dates back to the beginning of 2014, the cover glass here is Corning’s Gorilla Glass 3 rather than the new fourth-generation material – a fact borne out by the hairline scratches already starting to show up on our unit at the one-week mark thanks to some hard drops and scrapes. To see what really sets the new YotaPhone apart, you’ve got to turn to the back – except there is no back; there’s just another front. The secondary display is also protected by Gorilla Glass 3, but there the commonalities end. The finish is matte instead of gloss, lending it a satiny feel, and the screen beneath trades organic pixels for an E-Paper Display (EPD). At 4.7 inches and 960×540/235ppi, the EPD is both smaller and lower-res than the front panel, and instead of 16 million colors, it offers just 16 shades of gray. It doesn’t have a backlight, it’s flanked by very wide bezels, and like most E-Paper screens it also has a fairly low refresh rate. In exchange for these sacrifices, you get one thing mobile mavens have craved since the first smartphone rolled off the assembly line: battery life. Yota says the EPD offers up to seven times more power efficiency than the main display, good for 100 hours of reading. And if you’re not the type to devour whole books in a single sitting, you’ll still find uses for the EPD: Yota quotes 18 hours of battery life in GPS navigation mode when using it. Don’t drive much? No problem; almost anything you can do on the front side, you can do on the back. All it takes is a flick of the thumb to activate YotaMirror, which will toss the entire interface from front to back as soon as you turn the phone over in your hands. Naturally, using stock Android on a screen with a low refresh rate and only 16 levels of grayscale gets frustrating pretty quickly; fortunately Yota thought of this and provided software specifically designed for the EPD. “YotaPanel” offers streamlined widgets for simple functions like telling the time, checking the weather, listing recent notifications and so on – and because the E-Paper Display only uses power when changing states, you don’t need to worry about it timing out like every other smartphone. Instead, you’re free to leave the screen on all day long as a glance-and-go calendar/clock without burning power (which makes us feel like we’re getting away with something). The only thing more frugal than a seldom-changing screen is one which is entirely static, and that’s where “YotaCover” comes into play: you can throw any graphic you want on the EPD to decorate it as you see fit, whether that’s an image downloaded from the web, a photo you’ve snapped yourself, or images synced from your Facebook or Instagram galleries (YotaCover provides tools for both). When notifications come in, they’re announced with a variety of eye-catching animations. Locking and unlocking the rear display is accomplished via the same button as the front one. And if you’d rather post something useful in place of a logo or pattern, a flick of the thumb will imprint a screenshot of whatever’s on the AMOLED onto the EPD – handy for movie passes, train tickets, or QR badges. Yota’s use of this extra canvas is very creative, and in a field that can so often seem stagnant, it’s also very refreshing. Even in the most conventional E-Paper application –reading books– it excels: We devoured an entire novel on the YotaPhone’s EPD in a single day, on a single charge, and it was the most comfortable reading experience we’d ever had on a smartphone. Also, the company’s restraint is commendable here: despite all the custom code required to run the aft display, there’s precious little bloat on the “normal” side of the phone: from a UI perspective, it’s as close to stock Android as you can get without buying a Nexus. That’s not to say there aren’t rough spots. The custom software that powers the EPD is both inconsistent and unintuitive at points, and responsiveness on the back panel is often laughably slow. The YotaPhone 2 is a bad phone for keeping secrets, too: several times we've taken voice calls without realizing that an old webpage or calendar reminder was still plastered on the rear display, so busybody passersby could easily see our next calendar appointment, or the name of the last person to send us a text message. Also, the YotaCover seems to flicker when refreshing notifications, which makes for an annoying desktop companion at times. And all this customization is bound to slow down the Android update process: our review device is stuck on version 4.4.3, with no firm timetable for a Lollipop update at press time.