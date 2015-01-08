It used to be that you immediately knew what to expect from an iPhone’s display: a 3.5-inch panel in a 3:2 aspect ratio. Sure, there were some minor tweaks here and there, and a well-deserved resolution bump with the iPhone 4, but it wasn’t until the arrival of the iPhone 5 that things really started changing. First we saw the move to a new aspect ratio and larger 4-inch size, and just a couple years later we have probably what are probably the biggest departures for iPhone screens to date, the largest and highest-resolution-yet panels on the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus. In light of all this momentum towards change, what could be next for Apple? To hear one supply chain rumor, it could nearly be time for Apple to step beyond the LCD and start building an iPhone with an OLED display.

The gist of the rumor is that a recent $2.6 billion investment in a Foxconn subsidiary for a new factory is really Apple’s attempt to set up a production line for OLED panels. Those would reportedly find homes in future Apple smartwatches, as well as a five-inch smartphone.

Considering the generally positive reception the 4.7-inch iPhone 6 has seen, the idea of graduating to a 5-inch display on a next-gen model isn’t so hard to believe. And while we’ve been quite satisfied with iPhone screen quality through the most recent LCD-based versions, we have to admit that we’re curious to see if an OLED iPhone could wow us even further, creating a high-contrast picture and supporting low-power on-screen notifications – something like we see on Motorola Androids.

Of course, that’s assuming that this rumor pans out, and as the recent sapphire debacle should make clear, an Apple investment in a display tech is far from assurance that we’ll see it surface on the next iPhone.

Source: Macx.cn

Via: BGR