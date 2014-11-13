Yesterday, after a lot of will-they-won’t-they confusion, we saw Google go ahead with initial distribution of Android 5.0 Lollipop updates for existing Nexus models. We got word of updates on their way down for the Nexus 5, Nexus 10, and both generations of WiFi Nexus 7, as well as some smaller updates for the Nexus 6 and Nexus 9. Shortly thereafter, Google made available factory images for these models, enabling you to flash your device with Lollipop at the expense of losing all your data. For many users, that’s just not an option they want to embrace, and the install-it-on-top-of-your-existing-stuff OTA update is the one they’re waiting for. While Google takes it time in slowly making that software available in batches, some of update files are starting to get tracked down on the company’s own servers, ready for you to manually download and install right now.

OTAs haven’t been uncovered for all those Nexus models getting updates just yet, but we’ve got the links you’ll need for the Nexus 5, Nexus 10, and Nexus 9. As more become available (and we’re hoping to see at least some surface later today), we’ll update this list with additional links.

Installing these OTA packages is relatively straightforward, even if it feels quite a bit more hands-on than we’re usually used to getting with software updates. You’ll need to download the appropriate archive below and push it to your phone or tablet using the Android Debug Bridge – we covered the process last year when talking about the Nexus 4’s KitKat update, and it’s more of the same this time around, so check there for instructions.

Shout off in the comments with tales of your own update success stories, words of advice for anyone attempting this for themselves, and your first impressions of Lollipop.

Downloads: Nexus 5, Nexus 7 2013 WiFi, Nexus 9, Nexus 10, ADB

Via: Droid Life, Android Police