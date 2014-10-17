We’ve had the pleasure of reviewing all of Sony’s modern “Z” flagships here at Pocketnow, and, if you’ve been following our reviews and scores, you’ve probably noticed that Sony has managed to continuously improve these smartphones. Starting with the Sony Xperia Z in 2013 – which scored 8.5 – followed by the Sony Xperia Z1 in the same year – we rated it 9.1 – to the Sony Xperia Z2 more recently in early 2014 – that got a 9.2 – we’ve come to the Sony Xperia Z3 review which you’re currently reading (and, as you can see above, rates 9.3).

Not only that, but you’ve probably also noticed Sony’s business model here, of releasing a flagship every six months or so; or, to put it differently, prepare to see two flagships from Sony every year. 2013 was the year of the Z and Z1, this year is the year of the Z2 and Z3, and, if there’s any consistency, next year we’re expecting to see the Z4 in Q1/Q2 (probably MWC), and the Z5 in Q3/Q4 (possibly at IFA).

If you’re a fan of the smaller sibling, the “Compact,” you’ve probably seen our Xperia Z1 Compact review. Make sure not to miss our Xperia Z3 Compact review either (yes, Sony skipped a number), if you think the Xperia Z3 got everything right, but it’s too big for your taste (or if you’re looking for – finally – a flagship mini phone).

But let’s get back to the Xperia Z3, which we’re currently reviewing. It’s not easy to justify its existence, with a predecessor ao good as the Xperia Z2 is. We’re sure Sony can convince you, and, if you don’t come from an Xperia Z2, the Xperia Z3’s situation and position is clear: right there at the top of the food chain. Is it a worthy successor to the Xperia Z2? Is it one of the best Android phones on the market today? We’ll try to answer that while we look at the device from every angle, in our full Sony Xperia Z3 review below.

•

Video Review · Specs & Hardware · Software · Camera · Performance Pros/Cons · Pricing/Availability · Conclusion · Scored For Me • Review Video More Videos Index Specs & Hardware It’s easy to wow the world if your update is a major one. Incremental updates tend to be overlooked, waved off, especially if the predecessor was already a powerhouse (and if you don’t take the newcomer into consideration on its own). That is the case of any incremental update, and it is definitely the case with the Xperia Z3 as well. As we’ve noted in our video review, embedded above, there are many similarities between the Z2 and the Z3, but there are just as many differences as well. You’ll feel both at home and a sense of novelty with the Xperia Z3, which looks like the Xperia Z2 went on a diet. The Xperia Z3 is shorter, thinner, and lighter, while being just a hair wider than the Z2. It measures 146 x 72 x 7.3 mm, and weighs 152g, which is very lightweight considering an aluminum and glass construction. However, the Xperia Z3 doesn’t feel inconsistent at all! The entire front and backplate are made out of “durable tempered glass panels”, which look pretty elegant, and premium, but have two major downsides: first, and this is general, if you drop the phone, it will most likely not survive the fall without cracked glass on the front, back, or both sides, depending on your luck. Second, and this mostly applies to dark colors, like the black unit we’ve got right here: it’s a fingerprint magnet. While it is relatively easy to clean (even under the sink), your phone will look “clean” only until the first time you hold it. Don’t expect the cold-to-the-touch feel in the hand, which aluminum phones (like the HTC One M8 or the iPhone 6) offer, but do expect a premium sensation when grabbing the handset. The rounded corners add to the cozy in-hand feel. It’s easy to hold on to the device, and it looks and feels very solid, with no noticeable gaps, holes, squeaks, or moving parts. You can also rest assured your phone will do just fine when submerged, thanks to its dust- and water-proof construction. While you won’t be able to put it in your pocket before a swim in the ocean or sea, you will however be able to take some great underwater stills at the pool. The button layout has been kept consistent, as has the overall design of the device. On the front you’ll find the earpiece, front-facing 2.2MP camera, all of your sensors, the screen, and the bottom, secondary speaker. The notification LED has been moved from behind the earpiece on the Z2, to the top left corner on the Z3. The earpiece itself, as well as the bottom speaker, have been redesigned: the units sound louder with a wider acoustic range, and their cutouts are now narrower. Stereo front-firing sound for multimedia and speakerphone calls is excellent, comparable to the experience you’re getting on the HTC One M8’s BoomSound speakers. The display is still a 5.2-inch Triluminos IPS LCD, with the same full HD resolution of 1920×1080 pixels. However, Sony claims that this is one of the brightest panels out there, and with X-Reality for mobile, your pictures or general content really looks good. The screen is indeed very bright, and it helps in direct sunlight visibility, though not as much as we expected. Color reproduction, brightness, and contrast have all been improved, and software optimization plays an important role. It is definitely one of the best IPS LCD displays we’ve seen. And, you can always tweak your white balance to suit your own needs by using Sony’s own white balance setting. Side angle visibility has been now finally fixed, so you won’t have any issues like on the original models (and we’re not referring to the Z2, but the Z1 and the original Z). The left side no longer hosts the SIM card slot, like on the Xperia Z2. This has been now repositioned. You will only find the USB port, magnetic dock connector, and a lanyard hole on the left. As mentioned previously, the SIM and microSD card slots are now sharing a flap on the right side, where the power button, volume rockers, and camera button are also found. And, since we’re talking about the SIM card, the Xperia Z3 will now require a nano SIM, instead of a micro SIM on the Z2. The top is where your headphone jack (without a flap or cover), and microphone are found. The bottom is boring with absolutely no action going on, while the back is where the improved camera (more on that in our camera section) with flash and NFC antenna are residing. Behind the screen, glass, and plastic, an improved Qualcomm Snapdragon processor powers everything. It’s a quad-core Snapdragon 801 chip clocking at 2.5GHz, a tad faster on paper than the one inside the Z2. Internal storage – 16GB, expandable to up to 128GB via microSD card – and RAM – at 3GB – are the same as on the previous iteration of the phone. However, battery size has been reduced to 3,100mAh, 100mAh less than on the Z2. That, coupled with the brighter screen and faster processor should offer shorter battery life on paper, but, in reality, Sony has managed to actually increase it. More on that in our Performance section below. All the other specs are identical to those found on the Z2. This means you have your NFC on the back, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS, most of your sensors*, and so on. * all sensors include: accelerometer, ambient light sensor, barometer sensor, game rotation vector, geomagnetic rotation vector, gyroscope, magnetometer, step counter, step detector, significant motion detector, proximity sensor In terms of network operation, there are five versions of the device: D6603, D6633, D6643, D6653, and D6616. Each model has its own frequency compatibility, but our unit right here is the D6603, and it supports UMTS HSPA+ 850 (Band V), 900 (Band VIII), 1700 (Band IV), 1900 (Band II), 2100 (Band I) MHz, GSM GPRS/EDGE 850, 900, 1800, 1900 MHz, and LTE (Bands 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 13, 17, 20). For the complete list of frequencies, check out Sony’s Xperia Z3 white paper. The construction is still water- and dust-proof, but Sony has managed to increase its ingress protection ratings on the Z3 from IP55 and IP58 on the Z2 previously, to IP65 and IP68 on the Z3 today. The phone is powered by Android 4.4.4, with Sony’s own user interface on top of it. We look at all that in the Software section below. Index Software Opinions are split when it comes to Sony’s own user interface. There are those who claim that it looks close to stock Android, and there are those, like us, who think it’s far from that. It’s interesting how looking at, and using the same software, can generate such contrary opinions and conclusions. Do we still feel the skin is heavy, like we felt with the occasion of our Xperia Z2 review? Yes! It’s not ugly, it’s heavy, and Sony does its best to bring its own offerings in your day-to-day usage scenario. You can, of course, dismiss all of those, if you like. The user interface is not ugly: it’s a combination of colored skeuomorphic icons and dark backgrounds, and there are some apps, like Album and Walkman, which are beautifully executed, and a pleasure to use. There are deep tie-ins with the operating system that we sometimes wish weren’t there, like for instance Sony’s What’s New offering, that shares the swipe from the bottom with Google Now. You can’t, sadly, get rid of this; instead, you need to learn to live with it. Then there are the so-called small apps, or windowed apps, which should, and they do, run on top of everything else. Active clip, bookmarks, browser, calculator, calendar, timer, touch block, and downloadable extra clips are available. The implementation is sadly far from Samsung’s Multi-Window, but if you need to do a real quick calculation on top of an email with a bunch of numbers, it can do the job. Waking up the device is just a double tap away. The notification tray expands from the top, as usual, but swiping with two fingers brings you straight to the settings tab within the shade, where you can customize your icons and shortcuts to our liking. The app drawer is easy to navigate, but, in general, you either like or dislike Sony’s own UI. There’s no middle ground here. You’ll definitely get used to it, but if candy-like colored icons are not your thing, you’ll probably switch to another launcher. We would really like to be able to place some shortcuts on the lock screen, but the only way to customize it is by enabling widgets. And, talking about customization, you can change the overall look and feel of your device by choosing one of the seven themes available on the phone, or you can download a new one at any time. The user experience isn’t bad at all, at the end of the day, and, if you’re not a “vanilla-freak” you will definitely be able to use the Xperia Z3 stock. However, we wish there would be, sometime in the near future, a Google Play edition Sony Xperia Z3, something we wished for when reviewing the Xperia Z2 as well. Index