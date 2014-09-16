It’s pretty common to see powerful Android smartphones these days – we’ve grown accustomed to yearly (or even shorter, in the case of some OEMs) release cycles from the likes of Samsung, HTC, LG, Sony, and others as well. But it is rare to have both a powerful Android smartphone with an especially-commendable camera; sure, phones like the LG G3 can take some pretty nice pictures, but those probably aren’t at the level of the Panasonic Lumix CM1, probably the best Android cameraphone on paper we’ve seen to date.

Before we jump into that camera, let’s rattle off some other specs. There’s a 4.7-inch 1080p display, a 2.3 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, a 2,600 mAh battery, 2GB of RAM, and 16GB of internal storage – all pretty par for the course as far as Android flagships are concerned.

But the camera is the real star of the show, and that’s an unobjectionable fact. There’s a 1-inch sensor that mutilates almost all smartphone cameras currently out there, along with an f/2.8 Leica lens, and a 20-megapixel sensor. There’s a manual control ring as well, complemented by the mechanical shutter. This is some pretty impressive camera tech, and while we’ve had yet to put it to the test, it’s sounding wonderful on paper.

The Panasonic Lumix CM1 will go on sale for 900 euros at a time unknown as of yet, with the price sounding fairly steep, but this concept is something we’re really enjoying (at least on paper), and we’re excited to see where this will go.

Source: Panasonic

Via: The Verge