One of our favorite devices of last year just got a refresh this year, and your wait to get your hands on one is about to end. The new Moto X is currently being put to its pace in our Pocketnow labs, and so far, it has proven to be a worthy successor to its 2013 iteration. The company has just provided an official date for its preorders to begin, and we hope you’re reading this with your wallets ready.

Motorola and AT&T have officially announced that the Moto X preorders begin tomorrow, September 16th at noon Eastern, 9AM Pacific. These preorders apply to both the carrier-locked AT&T variant, and the factory unlocked Moto X “Pure Edition,” as Motorola is calling it. Moto Maker is making the cut here, so keep in mind you’ll be able to customize your phone in whichever combination you please on your preorder. At the same time you’ll also be able to purchase other devices like the Moto Hint, which is the company’s new and discrete Bluetooth headset, in addition to the Moto X’s Turbo Charger, which the company assures can give you 8 hours worth of battery life in just a 15 minute charge. Motorola has also confirmed that you’ll be able to buy Moto 360 as well, though there are reports that the inventory is limited. Shipping dates for these products will apparently vary, so you’ll be able to see them as you do your checkout.

Just remember that the Moto X retails for $99 on a 2-year contract or $499 unlocked, and accessories like the Moto X Turbo Charger will cost you $35, and the Moto Hint another $150. We’ve sadly heard no word on other carriers, but it should be only a matter of time.

Source: Motorola

Via: Droid Life