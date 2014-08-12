HealthKit was one of the biggest rumors before its announcement at WWDC 2014, and at the same time it’s also been one of the major gray areas for the official launch later this year. This is a major area of opportunity, but we haven’t really seen any practical use for the service since Apple hasn’t really announced a wearable that can track your data. We do know that Apple will try to sell this service to the health sector in various ways, and it seems some work has been done already.

New reports claim that Apple is already in talks with major healthcare providers in order to find practical uses for this service. The reports mention that Apple is in talks with Mount Sinai, the Cleveland Clinic, and Johns Hopkins, in addition to the existing progress that Apple has also made with Mayo Clinics, something that was revealed at WWDC. Cupertino is also talking to Allscripts, an electronic health records provider, though it’s hard to predict what the plans are with this company.

What we do know is that Apple is trying its best to not turn HealthKit into another PassBook. Still, the biggest problem that Apple faces at the moment is finding companies that are willing to build products around a service that’s only limited to iPhones. Not everybody uses an iPhone, and not everybody wants to fill information on an App at times when wearables do a better job.

Source: Reuters

Via: iLounge