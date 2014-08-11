It was just about this time last year that we were asking some valid questions about the Samsung Galaxy S4 zoom: Is it a phone? Is it a camera? Who would buy it? Why?!? One year later, its successor has reached the market with the same functionality and almost the same form factor. Now we’re asking the same questions in our Samsung Galaxy K zoom review below, though we’re not quite sure we’ll be able to answer this time around, either.

If you don’t know what the S4 zoom was, and what the K zoom is, just take a look at the images below. You see, you have to look at both of them, because if you only peek at the back of the device, you’ll think it’s a point-and-shoot. If you look at the front alone, you’ll say it’s a Galaxy phone, like all the others. No, it’s some sort of Frankenstein combo (and we were looking for a better way to describe it).

We’ll be blunt: it’s big, it’s ugly, and it’s hefty. Would you put up with all that for the same picture quality you’d be likely to get from other phones? The Nokia Lumia 1020 and the Sony Xperia Z2 come to mind at first, but the Galaxy S 5 isn’t far behind at all on the list, and neither is the LG G3. Probably not, but if you’re into optical zoom, then it’s a different story! Let’s take a closer look at this niche device, its capabilities, and what it has to offer as a whole, in our Samsung Galaxy K zoom review below.

Samsung decided to no longer reuse (or capitalize on) its Galaxy flagship's moniker with this 2014 camera-phone hybrid, unlike last year, when we got the S4 zoom (not that the S4 zoom had much of anything in common with the S4). Instead, we're just talking about the K zoom, which, while larger than its predecessor in all measurements, manages to feel smaller in the hand, due mainly to the omission of a camera grip present on last year's model. Also gone is the tripod mount, and the battery is no longer a slide-in-from-the-side one, but is situated below a plastic battery cover which utilizes the same (perforated) texture found on the Galaxy S5. Oh, and the ring around the lens is gone as well, the ring you used on the S4 zoom to either access a shortcut menu or control the optical zoom. At 200 grams, this is not a light model. Couple that with its bulky form factor and you’ve got yourself a pretty uncomfortable device to carry around in your pocket. We mean it: it measures 137.5 x 70.8 x 20.2mm. Yes, more than two centimeters thick. But it’s not all that bad: at least it feels good in the hand, as good as any other Samsung phone you’ll find on the market, and the back texture is miles better than last year’s hyperglaze. Not only that, but the front (at least on our white review unit here) also has a slight texture around the screen and buttons, reminiscent of the one on the S4 and the S5. Luckily, it’s not that noticeable or “in your face,” except when the capacitive buttons are lit. Speaking of that, if you thought the K zoom would look any different than any other Samsung phone, you’re wrong. We still have the classic “love it or hate it” home button, and it’s flanked by two capacitive keys to the left and the right: one for multitasking, and one for a back action. These are placed below the 4.8-inch Super AMOLED display with its 720p resolution, a step up from last year’s qHD (that’s quarter, not quad) screen. Expect nothing less from the display on the Galaxy K zoom than from any other Samsung Super AMOLED unit: it is bright, vibrant, with good contrast, deep blacks, and great side-angle visibility. Outdoor visibility is also on the decent side, and while you’ll not be able to manually dim the brightness as low as on the G S5, it’s capable of dimming enough not to bother you at night. Smart Stay is still present for those who find it of any use, but the ability to choose from different display modes present on previous generation devices (Standard, Movie, Vibrant, etc.) has been eliminated; instead there’s a simple “Auto adjust screen tone” checkbox that takes care of brightness “based on the on-screen image to save power.” At almost 306PPI you won’t have any issues with jagged text or graphics, unless you have eagle vision or you place it under a magnifying glass. Overall, we have nothing to object about when it comes the display. The rest of the phone’s front panel is business as usual, with the earpiece, sensors, and a 2MP front-facer above the display. You know what you won’t find on the K zoom’s front? Something that you couldn’t find on the S4 zoom’s front either: an LED notification. We miss it, and we really feel Samsung should have included at least a small, two-tone LED. It would have saved you from the trouble of waking the device to see if you’ve got any recent activity you need to acknowledge or take action on. The back is dominated by the huge Samsung lens that simply can’t go unnoticed. We’ll talk more about that in our dedicated camera section later in the review; for now, we’ll mention that the megapixel count has been upped to 20.7, while the optical image stabilization and the 10x optical zoom capability remain functionally unchanged from last year. You still have a xenon flash to help brighten things up, and a focus assist light for dark scenes. Between the back and the front lies an Exynos 5260 SoC, which is a hexa-core chip, meaning it has six cores: we’ve got four low-power 1.3GHz Cortex A7 cores, and a pair of high-performance 1.7GHz Cortex A15 cores. The 2GB of memory ensure that everything runs smoothly, and the bare minimum 8GB of internal storage (out of which very little is available to the user, around 5GB) nearly forces you to go out and buy a microSD card to expand it. You WILL need it! Samsung should have went with at least 16GB, or should have bundled a microSD card for expansion (something which the retailer we purchased the device from thought about, and shipped the K zoom with a 64GB memory card). You’ll also find the usual suspects of sensors (accelerometer, gyro sensor, geomagnetic sensor, light sensor, proximity sensor), as well as support for NFC, Bluetooth 4.0, WiFi, GPS, and a radio handling 4G LTE on bands (depending on your market) B1 (2100), B2 (1900), B3 (1800), B5 (850), B7 (2600), B8 (900), and B20 (800), as per the official spec-sheet on Samsung’s website. The phone runs Android 4.4.2, and a 2,430mAh battery (which is way too small) powers everything, but you won’t find Galaxy S5 specific features like the waterproof construction, heart-rate monitor, or a fingerprint scanner. There are other features stripped from the K zoom, which we’ll talk about in our software section below, but this is where Samsung’s choice to not use the S5 name makes a lot of sense. Index Software Multi-window, air-gesture, and S-Health are absent on the software side, in addition to the missing hardware mentioned above. Don’t expect to be able to unlock your device by swiping your finger across the home button. If you’re among those who are excited about that specific Samsung security feature, you’ll be disappointed to know that it is not available, neither as a software, nor a hardware capability. On top of Android 4.4.2, the K zoom is running the same version of TouchWiz that you’ll find on 2014 Samsung phones, including the Galaxy S5. Hence, the entire experience is comparable, minus the software and hardware omissions we mentioned earlier. If you want to know more about what to expect, we invite you to check out our in-depth Galaxy S5 review’s software section. Long story short, the UI is somewhat cleaner, with Samsung’s new, rounded shortcut icons in the notification tray, and improved settings menu (which is now organized under vertical categories, and is searchable, which is great, because you’ll often find yourself looking for too long for a specific set, category, or setting). Small bits like displaying the last time you’ve talked to the person you’re currently dialing, and Toolbox, for a Facebook chat-head-like always-visible floating shortcut menu, are all useful additions to the user experience. Motions and gestures have been stripped down to four, in their specific category, but to be quite frank, it doesn’t bother us too much. What does, though, is all the clutter in the camera UI. We were a bit disappointed to find out that, despite this being a camera-centric device, the camera app is the same as the one on the S5, which we didn't like that much because of all the options and modes among which you'll easily get lost.