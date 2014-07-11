Updated with time codes, download links, and the contest winner’s name! Thanks to all who participated in our giveaway contest; stay tuned for another one next week as Pocketnow’s month of giveaways rolls on!

Pocketnow Weekly 104

Recording Date

July 10, 2014

Hosts

Michael Fisher

Taylor Martin

Stephen Schenck

Podcast Rundown

Sponsor

(00:01:48)

Announcements

(00:05:00)

Our Z2 giveaway gets a winner as Pocketnow’s Month of Giveaways rolls on! Please join us in congratulating Manish Gohil, proud owner of the dbrand-skinned Pocketnow-edition Xperia Z2 pictured above!

A rainstorm of reviews: Oppo, Pressy, LD West, Galaxy S5 Prime and a Lumia 1520 re-review.

Android Wear reviews forthcoming: check out this week’s Gadgets-in-Hand below, and submit your Q&As now!

Learn something: Joe Levi teaches you how to get “OK Google” everywhere on your phone.

News

(00:20:19)

Trio of new Nokia phones rumored for late summer

Lumia 1525 rumors land as Surface Mini could be nearing launch

Sony launches Xperia C3 smartphone in an effort to spice up your selfies

Did OnePlus kill the One’s popularity with its launch model?

Could Nexus 8 confirmation really come this easily?

Google voice search learns to take corrections

LG G Watch gets its first custom ROM

Gadgets in Hand

(00:54:36)

Our Android Wear watches came in this week, and we’re ready to answer all your questions surrounding the Samsung Gear Live and the LG G Watch! Use the Q and A feature of the Hangout to submit your burning queries about either, both, or the platform itself!

What Phone Should I Buy?

(01:36:43)

A segment about slaying indecision. On this installment: Saim Hasan, Simon Agi, and Mihajlo Duric all ask a variation on the same question: should I buy the LG G3 or the Sony Xperia Z2?

Listener Mail

(01:57:47)

E-mailed submissions from John Kurokawa, Malte Engeler, Dominic London, Ed Modlin, and Stephen Colbert!

