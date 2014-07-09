With the insane pace of phones, tablets, and wearables crossing our desks every day, it’s nice to sometimes take a break and welcome in new form factors. The newest product to differ from the norm is the just-launched Sprint LivePro, a device which is a combination of a projector and a Sprint mobile hotspot.

Far and away the most interesting feature of the device is the ability to project media to a projection display anywhere between 10 inches and 10 feet. Measuring just 4.7 inches for both its length and width, and with a thickness of 1.1 inches, that’s a pretty impressive feat.

Even more impressive is the fact that wireless capabilities have also been baked right in to the gadget, courtesy of Sprint. It can act as a mobile hotspot on the company’s 3G and 4G LTE networks, and has full support for Sprint Spark. Up to 8 devices can connect simultaneously to load data through the LivePro.

While we’ve covered specs extensively in a follow-up post, there are a couple things worth a mention. Namely, those are the 4-inch touchscreen and 5,000 mAh battery (the latter of which can be used as a power bank to charge other devices through a USB cable). It also runs Android 4.2, which leaves us disappointed that a build of KitKat was not employed.

Let’s now talk pricing and availability. The MSRP of the LivePro is $449.99, though it’ll be available through Sprint Easy Pay for zero down and 24 monthly payments of $18.75. Sprint’s rates for mobile broadband on the LivePro start at $34.99 per month, which will net buyers 3GB of data. $49.99 a month makes that 6GB, while paying a cool $79.99 will result in 12GB of data.

The device will debut on July 11, and we’ll keep you updated on availability details in case any other retailers decide to pick the LivePro up.

Source: Sprint