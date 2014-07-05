Android
Verizon, AT&T, Sprint, and T-Mobile LG G3 versions leaked

The LG G3 did well in our review, being one of the 2014 Android flagships to want, together with the HTC One M8, Samsung Galaxy S5, and Sony Xperia Z2. However, our review was based on opinions formed while using a South Korean version of the device, with an American carrier unit not being available.

That being said, thanks to @evleaks, we’re seeing all (major) four US carrier models being leaked in press renders, as seen above. From left to right, we’re seeing the upcoming Verizon, AT&T, Sprint, and T-Mobile versions. Interestingly, of all four devices, only Sprint version (as leaked), seems to have no branding at all, aside from the usual signage found on the international/global version. Furthermore, the Verizon variant seems to not only be darker (pretty much like Sprint’s Harman Kardon edition of the HTC One M8), but also sport a different color for the ring around the camera, as well as for the back-mounted buttons.

Source: @evleaks

