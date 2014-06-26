Flexible display smartphones coming from Samsung, LG

The LG G Flex, with its curved display, was making waves at the end of last year. Around that time we saw a Samsung sheet depicting technology advancements over time. According to that, starting mid 2014, all the way through 2015, we should expect to see smartphones with a “bended”, flexible display.

A recent report citing “sources from the panel industry” claims that both South Korean manufacturers, Samsung and LG, will release flexible display smartphones in September. While September is the perfect time for the Note 4 announcement (at IFA), the sources claim that said flexible display smartphones will have five-inch panels.

There are also some details concerning the models from the two manufacturers. Samsung’s flexible display phone will allegedly utilize a three-sided display technology. LG’s flexible display for smartphones will have a QHD resolution (LG is said to emphasize on display quality).

After seeing initial efforts, like the LG G Flex and the Samsung Galaxy Round, do you think there’s a market for such devices, or do you prefer to stick with the classic “flat” panel phones?

Source: Digitimes