In just under two weeks, Motorola is poised to pull back the curtains and reveal… well, something. An invitation went out yesterday for the company’s May 13 London event, where Motorola will introduce us to its next smartphone, whatever that may be. There are a couple theories knocking around for just what this hardware might be, but whatever Motorola has in store for us, expect it to continue in the Moto X/G tradition of competitively low prices. While we’re excited to learn what’s waiting for us there, Motorola’s got another great deal that’s already available, as a one-day Moto X sale gets underway.

Motorola calls this its Mother’s Day sale, and even though the holiday’s still over a week away, we’re not about to complain about the savings being offered. Today’s deal offers shoppers the chance to pick up a 16GB Moto X for just about $300, the 32GB model for $325 (an ever bigger discount than with the 16GB version), or the dev handset for $325, as well. And of course, if you’re looking to outfit your new Moto X with one of those wooden back options, that will mean paying a $25 premium.

But do you really want to buy a Moto X now, with that announcement right around the corner? Well, while in our initial speculation about the company’s plans we mentioned those rumors of the X + 1, that might still be a bit premature. Remember, we heard back in February that Motorola is planning its Moto X sequel for late summer – that would mean this month’s announcement is likely to be something unrelated, and we could still have a few months to go before the Moto X hands over the reins.

Source: Motorola

Via: Phandroid