Last fall, Nokia released its first Windows 8 tablet, the Lumia 2520. After using Nokia phones for years, we were right curious to see what sort of tablet effort the company could put together, and we came away very pleased with what we saw. And if the 2520 wasn’t impressive enough on its own, 2014 brought with it the release of the Power Keyboard accessory that very much dialed things up to 11. All of a sudden now, though, the 2520 has hit a snag, with Nokia sounding the alarm over a defect in the tablet’s power adapter.

If you’re in the US, you probably don’t have to sweat it; this issue is primarily focused on the charger used internationally, the AC-300. US 2520 owners need only be concerned if they also bought a separate travel adapter – the adapter that shipped with the tablet itself is just fine, and outside the scope of this warning.

The problem is, as Nokia uncovered during quality control tests, that it’s possible for the wall socket end of the AC-300 charger to come loose and expose metal contacts carrying live current. Nokia says it hasn’t learned about anyone getting shocked by one of these chargers, but it’s not taking any risks.

As a result, sales of the 2520 in the UK, Austria, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Russia, and Switzerland have been temporarily suspended while Nokia works to make sure no more of the faulty adapters hit the streets.

If you’re worried that you have one of these defective AC-300s, you should stop using it immediately, and contact Nokia to see about getting a replacement. Full details on what you need to do are available in the source link below.

Source: Nokia

Via: The Verge