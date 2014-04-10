Of all the places wireless charging can actually be useful, we can’t think of a better place than in the car. Messing with wires in the car can be tricky and, of course, dangerous.

The ability to drop your phone in a slot and have it charge sounds awesome, right?

Fortunately, that’s not fiction. It’s possible, thanks to the ZENS Qi Wireless Car Charger. Simply plug the the cup-shaped charger’s power adapter into the 12V socket in your car, drop the charger in the cup holder, and toss a Qi-enabled smartphone into the slot on the top. The device plays a subtle chirp, and your phone charges. Easy peasy.

Just note, the convenience of wireless charging in-car comes at a pretty steep cost. This specific charger from ZENS will set you back $91.69. Is it worth the high buy-in price? Does it work as intended?

To see how we liked the ZENS Qi Wireless Car Charger and see how well it works, be sure to check out the review video below!

(ZENS Qi Wireless Portable Speaker demo unit provided courtesy of ZENS and available for purchase at makezens.com)

•

Itching for more futuristic wireless charging hotness? Check out our rundown of everything you need to know about the technology, our review of the ZENS Qi Wireless Portable Speaker, the TYLT Vu Qi charging dock, and other Qi-powered products from ZENS, coming later this week!