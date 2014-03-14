Windows Phone 8.1 sure looks to be bringing a lot more to the table than a few mere tweaks and polishing-up, and the leaks we’ve been checking out over the past several weeks have painted a pretty compelling picture of the feature set we can expect. One new ability we’ve heard could be in the cards is support for USB HID class accessories, letting WP8.1 handsets hook-up to keyboards, mice, and game controllers. Today we hear new support not just in favor of seeing this USB On-The-Go compatibility turn up, but also that it would support removable USB flash drives.

Sure, microSD support has come a long way since Windows Phone first launched, but not every handset is going to offer it, and sometimes the most convenient way to get a document on your device isn’t by way of wireless networks, but the sort of fast, reliable, wired connection you only get with physical drives. We don’t expect to see most users taking advantage of it every day, but it will be nice to have there for when you need it.

Sure, you’ll still need an adapter cable for full-sized USB drives, but we’ve been seeing more and more micro USB-based flash drives in recent years (no doubt thanks to Android USBOTG support), so that could always be an option for the Windows Phone user with some substantial data storage needs.

We’re just under three weeks away from the start of Build 2014, where we hope to see many of these WP8.1 rumors confirmed.

Source: Nawzil (Twitter)

Via: WMPoweruser