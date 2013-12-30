Windows Phone has been growing by leaps and bounds over the past few years, and for all the ways we’ve seen the platform mature, it still hasn’t really picked up a vibrant underground dev community. While we’ve seen the availability of some custom ROMs, the platform’s lacked an easily accessible, iOS-like jailbreak – or, at least not since Microsoft got to the ChevronWP7 guys. That may all soon be changing, as we see what sure appears to be a new jailbreak being demonstrated on the Lumia 920.

The news comes from a Chinese group calling itself Poandsoul, which posted the video below to demonstrate their control over the 920; you’ll notice straight away that it’s running with that third column of Live Tiles, a feat not normally possible (at least with publicly released updates).

The group’s message describes a goal of creating a Cydia-like app store for unapproved apps, though it wants to be able to give users that kind of freedom without simultaneously enabling runaway piracy – and it’s not clear how that distinction might be achieved. Supposedly, it’s issues like this that the group hopes to resolved before releasing the exploit.

While this has only been shown on a 920, it also sounds like the jailbreak will be possible on additional WP8 devices, though availability will once again be contingent on Poandsoul finding a satisfactory way to stem piracy.

Source: Poandsoul (Translated)

Via: phoneArena