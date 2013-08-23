BlackBerry Messenger manual for Android and iOS

Before you get too excited, we should tell you from the start that the two source links, where once the manuals were living, are no longer working. Now that we’ve got that one out of the way, they were there, and should serve as a clear indication (or confirmation) that the BlackBerry service will, at one point (soon, probably), be available for Android and iOS users.

Those who managed to take a peek confirm references for sending messages and voice messages, location information, and statuses. Screen sharing, voice, and video will be there, at a later date.

To use Jaime’s line from the Pocketnow Daily: “which brings us to the question of the day:” how many of you out there do still use BlackBerry Messenger?

Source: BlackBerry (1)(2) — down