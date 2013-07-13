Nokia 909 was indeed the original name of the Nokia Lumia 1020

About a week before the Nokia event on the 11th of this month, when the rumor-mill was in full motion, we heard some reports that the Nokia Lumia 1020 — no official — could be called the Nokia 909. It would have made sense; after all, it’s a follow-up, as well as an improvement, over the Nokia 808 PureView.

With all the hands-on videos that surfaced over the past couple of days, eagle-eyed observers have spotted the “Nokia 909” name inside the About screen of the Lumia 1020. Apparently, the Nokia 909 was indeed the name of the device and the Finns have decided, last minute, to change it to Lumia 1020. Reasons behind that are probably related to the perception of a Nokia 909 phone being somewhat lower-specced/regarded/etc. than a 920, 925, or 928, for example. Or, it was just an internal name; either way, Nokia didn’t have time to tweak its code accordingly, as the screenshot above testifies.

Source: MyNokiaBlog