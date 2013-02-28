Android
1613

Easily Transfer Files Between Your Android and PC With These Apps (Video)

Contents
Advertisement

The more integrated smartphones become with our daily lives, the more we tend to store on them. We store everything from pictures, music and movies to documents, PDFs, and a plethora of other content. I often find myself needing a quick way to get a single file – and sometimes everything – stored on my smartphone over to my computer.

Generally, it’s as simple as plugging up your phone to the computer via USB. But USB cables aren’t always handy, and sometimes it just not convenient to have to use one. It’s the 21st century – almost everything is wireless, and so shall be your data transfers between your phone and PC. Using the applications in the video below, you can rest easy knowing all your file transfers in the future will be a piece of cake.

Android File Transfer for Mac
AirDroid
WiFi File Explorer (Free)
WiFi File Explorer PRO
Dropbox

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
17%
Like It
17%
Want It
17%
Had It
0%
Hated It
50%
Posted In
Android, Phones, Tablets
Tags
Android, Apps, how-to, Video
, , ,
About The Author
Taylor Martin
Based out of Charlotte, NC, Taylor Martin started writing about technology in 2009 while working in wireless retail. He has used BlackBerry off and on for over seven years, Android for nearly four years, iOS for three years, and has experimented with both webOS and Windows Phone. Taylor has reviewed countless smartphones and tablets, and doesn't go anywhere without a couple gadgets in his pockets or "nerd bag." In his free time, Taylor enjoys playing disc golf with friends, rock climbing, and playing video games. He also enjoys the occasional hockey game, and would do unspeakable things for some salmon nigiri. For more on Taylor Martin, checkout his Pocketnow Insider edition.| Google+