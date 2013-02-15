How to Unjailbreak Your iPhone

So you jailbroke your iPhone or iPad after the evasi0n jailbreak process was released last week, but you discovered that it just wasn't for you. You prefer the stock feel of iOS over the seemingly never-ending sea of mods and tweaks. There's nothing to be ashamed of, and there's no reason to fret, even if you didn't backup before jailbreaking … like you should have.

The unjailbreaking method is relatively quick and very easy. All you need is iTunes, your Lightning or 30-pin cable and your iDevice. A couple clicks and no more than a half-hour later, and you will be back where you started. Check out the video below to learn how to unjailbreak your iDevice!