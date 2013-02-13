Five Things You Should Immediately Do After Jailbreaking (Video)

If it’s your first time jailbreaking, opening Cydia – the alternative application catalog installed during the jailbreak process – for the very first time can be quite daunting. There are hundred, maybe even thousands, of great mods, and getting your bearings in Cydia isn’t exactly easy.

However, there are plenty of ways to get started. In the video below, I have included the first five things you should do after performing the jailbreak. These five mods will help you get the most out of your iDevice: raw power and unprecedented performance, quick access to your favorite features or settings and, of course, some awesome new effects. Happy modding!