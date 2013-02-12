Where Do You Put The Surface Pro Stylus While Charging?

One of the innovative features of the Surface Pro is the way you can magnetically attach the stylus to the edge of the tablet for safe keeping. It takes up a lot less room than a dedicated stylus silo would and it’s pretty easy to just pull the stylus off the edge when needed. Unfortunately, the spot where the stylus attaches is also the magnetic charging port where you need to connect the cable in order to recharge the Surface Pro’s battery. So what do you do with the stylus while the Surface Pro is charging?

Another nice feature, which is not true of most other tablet styli, is the extra clip at the end near the eraser. You can use this to clip the stylus to your shirt, or a pad of paper, a folder… or even… *drumroll* The spine of the Surface Pro’s Touch Cover.

I’m not sure if I would do this too often or too forcefully since the touch cover edges seem like they could wear out over time, and the recharge time is pretty quick at around 2.5 hours, so it may not be that big of a deal. Still, the little stylus clip is quite a welcome feature for keeping your stylus attached to something else during those Surface Pro charge times.

If you were able to get a Surface Pro this week, have you found a good place to keep your stylus while recharging the batteries?