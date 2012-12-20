Samsung Confirms Windows Phone 7.8 Updates For All WP7.5 Handsets

While Many Windows Phone 7 models will be seeing the arrival of Windows Phone 7.8 and its WP8-like look, not everyone’s making the journey. We heard a while back that the LG Optimus 7, for one, wouldn’t be getting a WP7.8 update. Some recent rumors suggested a similar fate for the Samsung Omnia W (aka the Focus Flash), but Windows Phone Italy recently heard from Samsung itself on the matter, and the company has confirmed that all its phones will, indeed, be receiving the update.

Specifically, Samsung wrote that all of its devices currently on WP7.5 will be getting WP7.8, though exactly when that might happen is still up in the air. It is odd, though, to see the company specify that its phones currently running Mango or better would make the cut, when they’ve all already received such software. That does manage to give us a little pause, but the statement itself is clear enough: Windows Phone 7.8 for all!

We know that Nokia’s looking at getting its own WP7.8 updates out in early 2013, and with any luck we’ll see the first releases for Samsung’s models start showing up not too long after.

Source: Windows Phone Italy (Google Translate)

Via: WMPoweruser