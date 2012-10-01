Sony Xperia TL James Bond Phone Coming To AT&T

Sony announced some of the newest additions to its Xperia alphabet soup at this year’s IFA, the T, the V, the J, and the TX. Now we’ve got one more for you to remember, upon news of the T coming to AT&T in the States as the Xperia TL.

If you find it hard to keep track of all those letters, you can think of the TL as the James Bond phone – it’s the handset Daniel Craig will sport in the upcoming film Skyfall.

We’ve seen pics of the T before showing AT&T’s logo, hinting that it would be a part of the carrier’s fall lineup, and now things get official, along with the phone’s new name.

So what kind of hardware does the Bond phone pack under its hood? It’s got a 4.6-inch 720p screen with Sony’s Bravia Engine, a 13-megapixel camera that’s supposed to be super quick (sleep to shutter in just 1.5 seconds), and a dual-core 1.5GHz SoC. The phone will hit AT&T running Ice Cream Sandwich, and a Jelly Bean update is already promised.

AT&T doesn’t say anything about a launch date or price, but considering the US release of Skyfall is set for November 9, we’d expect to see the phone arrive by then.

Source: AT&T

Via: Mobile Burn