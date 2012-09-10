New Barnes & Noble Nook Tablet Coming September, Running Windows 8?

Microsoft and Barnes & Noble settled their legal disputes and the Redmond-based company invested hundreds of millions in a Barnes & Noble subsidiary back in April; in June, when we had no clue of Microsoft’s Surface tablet plans, we thought that an upcoming Microsoft slate will be the fruit of some sort from the B&N collaboration.

Fast forward to today, the Surface has been unveiled and there are lots of Windows-powered tablets already on the horizon, not to mention last week’s Amazon tablet announcement. Latest rumors on the interwebs talk about a new Nook to arrive late this month, running Microsoft’s Windows 8. Recently B&N dropped prices for the 8- and 16GB Nook tablets and, while many thought that this was a reaction to the (back then) upcoming Amazon products and the Nexus 7, it might serve as an indication of a new product in the future.

Anonymous sources indicated that September is the month for a press conference unveiling the new Windows-powered Nook in Union Square, NYC. Furthermore, if the current Nook was perceived as an e-reader, the upcoming device will attempt to shift this label towards a full-fledget tablet experience. File all the above under the “R” category but we’re always happy to see new products on the market, especially if they compete with already excellent hardware out there.

Source: DigitalTrends

Via: WPCentral