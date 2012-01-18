Some Costco Locations To Sell the T-Mobile Nokia Lumia 710

While it will cost you nothing to grab the T-Mobile Nokia Lumia 710 from Walmart with a two-year contract the phone will go for $379.99 outright. Costco will be taking that to a whole new level, as you can see in the screenshot that landed in our Inbox.

$269.99 is the price listed and we’re being told that Costco will also throw in a free car charger as well as a leather case (plus the price could be lower with an upgrade). The only color featured will be black and according to the info we received, only a very few major Costco locations will actually carry the product, and even that will be in very small quantities.

The first Nokia Windows Phone to hit the U.S., the Lumia 710, packs a 1.4GHz Qualcomm MSM8255 processor, 3.7-inch ClearBlack WVGA display, 512MB of RAM, 8GB of storage and a five-megapixel auto-focus camera with LED flash.

Thanks: Anonymous