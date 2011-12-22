iOS App Picks – Temple Run, Instagram, Weather Underground, Ringtone Maker, Cruise Finder

In this episode of the iOS App Picks we demonstrate five applications in 30 seconds each. These apps will keep you entertained, allow you to create ringtones from your iTunes library, and find cruises easily to fit any budget and schedule. To download these apps directly to your iPhone, just click on the title of the application and the iTunes software will automatically launch to the app in the App Store. If you have the free Google Search app installed on your iPhone just snap a picture of the QR-Code using Google Goggles or any other QR-Code scanner that will launch the App Store on your iPhone.

 A free application

Temple Run is an endless running game in which you must run from monkeys trying to attack you. Collect bonus objects to help boost your score. Use the touchscreen to maneuver around turns, over hurdles, and under low hanging obstacles. Try to get the highest score possible and upgrade your abilities in the Temple Run store.

 A free application

Instagram is one of the easiest ways to view your friend’s lives through their photos. Add your Facebook, Twitter, or friends from your contact list to view the photos that they have most recently uploaded. Share your own photos quickly and artistically with many filters and effects built into the Instagram app. See the most popular photos that random users have uploaded.

 A free application

While most news weather forecasting websites and TV stations have weather information about the big cities it is sometimes difficult to get an accurate prediction in your exact location. Weather Underground is a unique app that allows school and private home weather station owners to update weather information to the Weather Underground service. Get detailed weather information broken down by day or hour, view a map, or get ski and tropical storm reports.

 A lite and $0.99 full version

Ringtone Maker is an easy to use app that lets you convert your iTunes library into ringtones. To create a ringtone just select a music file or record audio, position where you would like the ringtone to start, select the duration, add different effects, and save. You will need to transfer the ringtones to your ringtone or text tone file in iTunes and then assign it on your iOS device. One nice feature of iOS 5 is that you are now able to create your own custom text tones.

 A free application

Cruising is a great way to vacation, especially if you don’t want to worry about driving, booking a hotel, making meal reservations, and countless other benefits. With Cruise Finder you will be able to find a great price on cruises to fit any budget or schedule. Book the cruise directly from your iOS device or call to get a detailed quote. Cruise Finder has ratings from previous cruises about nearly every cruise line around. Take a virtual tour of the ship’s decks and view actual photos of the staterooms.