Samsung GT-i8350 Rumored To Be “Omnia W” Arriving In October?

Remember that Samsung Omnia 7 refresh we told you about? There were rumors around Samsung preparing a follow-up to its international Windows Phone, having the model number GT-i8350. It recently received Bluetooth certification and it appears that birds chirp about its name, some of its specs and a release date.

The Samsung GT-i8350 is said to be called the Samsung Omnia W. It will be allegedly be a refresh to the Omnia 7 and will sport a 1GHz processor, 512MB of RAM, five-megapixel camera and a 3.7-inch WVGA screen, Bluetooth (as per the certification) and GPS — nothing out of the ordinary, really. The phone will reach markets in October according to reports so it will most definitely come with Windows Phone Mango on-board.

We hope this will not be the only Samsung Windows Phone as its specs are nothing out of the ordinary. In case it is, we wish to see some Super AMOLED Plus goodness but then again let’s not forget about the Galaxy S II look-alike with Windows Phone 7.

Source: HDBlog



Via: Blog of Mobile