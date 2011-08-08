Motorola Droid Bionic Exposed By FCC, Manual Implies Global Phone

After recently seeing pictures of the front and back as well as the battery of the upcoming Motorola Droid Bionic we can now have another look at the phone and this time thanks to FCC that made its documents public.

Not only we can see the outer aspect of the Targa-codenamed phone but there are also a bunch of pictures showing off the internals of the dismantled phone. The phone is confirmed to have a 4.3-inch display and not a 4.5-inch one just as we implied and if you’re into user manuals there’s also a draft of the documentation over at the FCC. Skimming through it you’ll see a dedicated chapter about the phone being a global one, which is something new. Whether we’re looking at an LTE/GSM phone of the draft manual is not accurate, well, we’ll find out hopefully soon.

Source: FCC



Via: Droid-life