Sharp Introduces World First Android Flip Smartphone, A Beast

Almost 70% of our readers said they wouldn’t buy a flip-phone when answering one of our recent clamshell form factor polls but that doesn’t seem to stop Sharp from introducing the world’s first Android-powered clamshell phone, the Aquos Hybrid 007SH. And it’s also 3D!

The screen not only flips out and reveals a secondary small LCD on the front of it while closed but it also rotates so that you can close it with the large screen on the outside. Specs wise, the Hybrid 007SH runs Android 2.3 Gingerbread and sports a 3.4-inch glasses-free 3D LCD 854 x 480 resolution, secondary 0.7-inch OLED display, 16-megapixel camera with HD video recording capability, WiFi 802.11b/g/n, Bluetooth 3.0+EDR, GPS, digital TV tuner, IrDa port, HDMI-out, Blu-ray recorder connectivity, and much more.

It’s also waterproof but the sad news is that this beast will be featured on Japan’s SoftBank line-up starting next month. Now, did that make you change your mind on our poll?

Source: SoftBank

Via: PhanDroid

