BlackBerry Storm 3 Coming End of Year, Storm 4 in 2011

It looks like Research in Motion is still working on their BlackBerry Storm franchise; after having released the Storm 2 last year, America’s leading smartphone maker will be following up with a Storm 3 later this year and a Storm 4 in 2011. The Storm series, in their tablet touchscreen form factor, will be competing with the yet to be released BlackBerry Bold 9800 Slider, which uses a touchscreen that slides in portrait mold to reveal a keyboard.

The Storm 3 will be a multimedia and gaming device with RIM reportedly working with EA on bringing some gaming titles to the touchscreen tablet phone.

RIM is also said to be perfecting its SurePress touchscreen technology for the device. SurePress has been a polarizing technology for users as it is a different method of touch interaction, which requires an actual screen press–like a touchpad click–to make a selection.

The Storm 4 will be focused on augmented reality, which will employ a 5-megapixel camera, accelerometer, digital compass, and GPS.

Hopefully, we’ll see some WebKit action with the new BlackBerry 6 operating system to enhance the browsing experience on both slate styled smartphones when they will be released.

No word yet on carriers for the Storm 3 or 4, but historically in the US Verizon has been the exclusive carrier for the Storm 1 and 2. The Storm 1 and 2 are both world phones, meaning that they employ Verizon Wireless’ CDMA/EV-DO architecture while being used domestically and can use GSM/HSPA for overseas travel.

(via: IntoMobile)