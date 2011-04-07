Android

T-Mobile G2x and Sidekick 4G Available April 20

Fresh off the Facebook press we have an announcement from T-Mobile that their dual-core Optimus 2x-variant, the G2x, will be available online on April 15 (as per the previous rumor) and in stores on April 20. With a new two year contract, you’ll end up paying $199.99 after a $50 mail-in rebate for the smartphone. The G2x sports a Tegra 2 dual-core 1GHz CPU with 512MB of RAM. It also has an 8MP rear-facing camera (capable of shooting 10800 video) and a 1.3MP front-facing camera. The screen is 4″ and provides WVGA 800×480 resolution. The G2x is also capable of accessing T-Mobile’s HSPA+ data speeds, providing impressive download and upload speeds while on the go.

sidekick 4g


Also, T-Mobile has announced that the Sidekick 4G, the Android-running slightly grown up version of the popular teen phone, will be available on April 20 for $99. The Sidekick 4G rocks a 3.5″ WVGA display, powered by a 1GHz Hummingbird CPU and Android 2.2.

So, who’s getting one?

Source: Facebook, Twitter

