Sony Ericsson Preparing Slide-out QWERTY Windows Phone 7?

Back in October, Sony Ericsson’s CEO confirmed that the company would release a Windows Phone 7 device in 2011, adding yet another OEM to the Redmond platform adopters.

An image of a slide-out QWERTY device surfaced branded Sony Ericsson, appearing to Windows Phone 7. While the front of the device is basically a Dell Venue Pro, the keyboard looks nice and big, leading us into believing that this will be a (or larger than) 4.0-inch display smartphone.

Sony Ericsson released a total of four Android devices this year (Xperia Play, Xperia Arc, Xperia Neo and Xperia Pro) and a possible Windows Phone 7 smartphone will add to its already growing popular portfolio. The front features an LED for indicating notifications probably, besides charging — which is not common with current Windows Phone 7 devices — and the typical buttons at the bottom for Home, Back and Search.

On a side note, it’s rather intriguing that both the Internet and Xbox Tiles look different than what they look on other Windows Phone 7 smartphones. The icon on the Internet Tile is colored and the Xbox Live Tile is following the accent color — blue — rather than being green, as we’re used to. Also, the Zune Tile is a double tile, like the classic Pictures Tile, as opposed to being a single tile size-wise. Whether it’s a fake, old or future version of Windows Phone 7 is totally up to you to comment below.

Source: Lizhecome



Via: Xperia Blog