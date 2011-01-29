LG Clock & Weather Combo Widget Ripped from Optimus 2X

The clock & weather combo widget from the LG Optimus 2X Android-powered smartphone has been pulled from a system dump of the device, allowing other Android users to enable it on their daily drivers as well. As usual, the extracting comes by way of XDA, but there’s quite an annoying limitation at the moment. Although the widget takes up only half the screen visually, the version out of XDA gobbles up all slots on the Home screen, leaving no room for other widgets or app shortcuts. Luckily, if you’re using a customizable Home screen replacement, like LauncherPro or ADWLauncher, you’re able to easily resize the widget to better accommodate the screen.

If interested, head over to XDA-developers, where you’ll find two versions of the widget – with or without a background. It’s probably only a matter of time before XDA figures out a solution for the resizing issue with standard launchers. Features of the widget are listed below.

Widget Features:



– Displays clock, date, and weather on Home screen.



– Tapping on widget opens extended forecast with data from AccuWeather.



– Select degrees in either Fahrenheit or Celsius.



– Add multiple locations for app by search or “current location.”



– Easily switch between your saved locations for the widget.



– Option to add calendar (appointments) slot to widget.



– Option to add Yahoo News slot to widget (may not work).

Notes: the device in the image above is the HTC EVO 4G. Also, the wallpapers and ringtones from the Optimus 2X have been extracted as well.