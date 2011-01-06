Android
Multiplayer Rock Band Game Coming to Verizon LTE Smartphones

At Verizon’s CES 2011 4G LTE press conference today, Electronic Arts announced a cool new game for Verizon LTE smartphones. It’s a version of EA’s “Rock Band” where you can connect with a number of friends no matter where they are and each person can play a different instrument in the game in real time. For example, one person can play bass, another can be on the drums, another on guitar, and another on vocals. Of course, this will probably require each person to have a similar device and a high-speed LTE connection, but still, the live multiplayer “Rock Band” gaming feature sounds like a very cool idea.

Picture: Engadget

Android, Phones
Android, CES, Verizon
