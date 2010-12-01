A Quick Look at LG Voice to Text Application

LG’s Voice to Text application has been advertised as giving a unique experience on Windows Phone 7 ever since they announced the LG Optimus 7 and the Quantum but unfortunately the application was not released until recently.

Your whole workflow with this app will be reduced to starting the app, tapping the proper icon (for text message, email, tweet or note), talk and tap send (you need to select a recipient too). It will save you the time wasted on typing the text on the keyboard and, even if punctuation is not properly perceived, it’s always easier to re-read the message and add a comma every now and then than to type the entire message using the on-screen keyboard.

Voice to Text is available on the Marketplace (currently you have to use the search button to find it) but soon it will show up on LG’s Apps Store on your Windows Phone 7 LG device. See our video below: