Phones
339

A Quick Look at LG Voice to Text Application

Contents
Advertisement

LG’s Voice to Text application has been advertised as giving a unique experience on Windows Phone 7 ever since they announced the LG Optimus 7 and the Quantum but unfortunately the application was not released until recently.

Your whole workflow with this app will be reduced to starting the app, tapping the proper icon (for text message, email, tweet or note), talk and tap send (you need to select a recipient too). It will save you the time wasted on typing the text on the keyboard and, even if punctuation is not properly perceived, it’s always easier to re-read the message and add a comma every now and then than to type the entire message using the on-screen keyboard.

Voice to Text is available on the Marketplace (currently you have to use the search button to find it) but soon it will show up on LG’s Apps Store on your Windows Phone 7 LG device. See our video below:

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
100%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Posted In
Phones, Windows
Tags
LG, Optimus 7, Windows Phone 7
, ,
About The Author
Anton D. Nagy
Anton is the Editor-in-Chief of Pocketnow. As publication leader, he aims to bring Pocketnow even closer to you. His vision is mainly focused on, and oriented towards, the audience. Anton’s ambition, adopted by the entire team, is to transform Pocketnow into a reference media outlet.