How to Switch Between Windows Phone 7 Vibrate and Silent

Windows Phone 7 has three plus one modes for notifying you of event such as incoming call or new e-mail: ring, ring and vibrate, vibrate only and silent. You can quickly change from ringer to vibrate or from ringer to silent by hitting one of the volume rockers and tapping the icon on the right.

The operating system will not allow you to switch from ring and vibrate to silent though as it will not allow you to switch from ringer only to vibrate. Say your default notification is ringer and vibrate; you can switch to silent only if you go to Settings, Ringtones & Sounds and disable vibration. On the same note, if your notification is set to ringer only, you can switch to vibrate only using the volume rockers if you first go to Settings, Ringtones & Sounds and enable vibration. Bottom line: if you have vibrate enabled, there is no way in making your phone silent but by turning vibration off. Some might call this a feature but we’d like to be able to easily switch between ringer, vibration and silent just by tapping the ringer icon on the top right of the screen several times, after hitting the volume rocker, and the OS should cycle through all the available modes.