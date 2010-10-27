XDA-Developers Launches iPhone-Developers Sister Site

Back in August, there was speculation that XDA-Developers would be launching a site for iPhone development, apply named iPhone-Developers. It looks like the site has officially launched today. With the launch, we get to see what XDA has in store for the iOS platform. The site features forums, jailbreak app reviews, and an intuitive Jailbreak Wizard that helps you navigate the confusing path to jailbreaking, depending on which firmware and baseband you’re running. For XDA members, you can quickly transfer your account from XDA-Developers to iPhone-Developers by selecting “XDA User” in the forums.

We’re looking forward to seeing what the XDA community does with iOS development!

(via: XDA)