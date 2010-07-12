Phones
1924

Android Quick Tip: How to Bypass Setup Wizard

Contents
Advertisement

When you get a new phone or install a new ROM, one of the first things you’ll see when you first boot-up is a screen that prompts you to “Touch the Android to Begin”. Tapping on the Android will launch the setup wizard.

If you just want to get working on your phone or would rather configure your WiFi access point to help speed the setup process, this “four-corners” tip is just what you’re looking for!

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
20%
Want It
40%
Had It
0%
Hated It
40%
Posted In
Phones
Tags
Android, Google, Video
, ,
About The Author
Joe Levi
Joe graduated from Weber State University with two degrees in Information Systems and Technologies. He has carried mobile devices with him for more than a decade, including Apple's Newton, Microsoft's Handheld and Palm Sized PCs, and is Pocketnow's "Android Guy".By day you'll find Joe coding web pages, tweaking for SEO, and leveraging social media to spread the word. By night you'll probably find him writing technology and "prepping" articles, as well as shooting video. Read more about Joe Levi here.