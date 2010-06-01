BlackBerry Bold 9650 Rumored for Verizon Wireless June 3

While Sprint had already gone ahead and launched the BlackBerry Bold 9650 world phone, Verizon Wireless still hasn’t gone on record to announce that the CDMA upgrade to the BlackBerry Tour 9630 will even appear on their network. A leaked screen shot of what appears to be an internal email from within Verizon Wireless should assuage fears from customers who want the CDMA flagship RIM smartphone to appear on Big Red’s network. According to that email, the Bold 9650 should be available via web and telephone orders beginning June 3 and will be in stores on June 10 for those who need some play time with a demo model before making any final decisions.

The Bold 9650 resembles the BlackBerry Tour 9630 except the newer Bold model has a trackpad instead of trackball and more memory.

(via: BGR)