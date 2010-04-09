Nokia Frees “Come With Music” From DRM Shackles

Nokia is now making its “Comes with Music” service–which allows users to download unlimited song downloads for the first year–DRM-free. The service used to use Microsoft’s Windows Media DRM protection and it’s unclear at this time whether the songs available for download will use the Windows Media format or shift towards an MP3 format. Comes with Music is also available as part of some Nokia smartphones as well, including the capacitive touchscreen Nokia X6, the business-class E52 and E71i, and the Nokia 5800.

(via: Electronista)